Is Shikhar Dhawan debuting with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’?

Dispelling speculations that Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is gearing up for staging acting debut in Aamir Khan’s upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par, the cricket star said he had no plan to work in a film, adding Aamir Khan was his buddy but he did not think of taking part in a movie.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024.

The film is currently being shot and the buzz around it soared when Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted along with the superstar on the sets.

It was said that Shikhar will be making his acting debut with the upcoming Aamir Khan film. In an interview, Shikhar Dhawan broke the silence around speculations.

When asked about the leaked pictures of him and Aamir Khan from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par in Delhi, he said that ‘Aamir Bhai’ is a very good friend and they were just spending a beautiful evening together.

Denying the reports of his debut with Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhawan said that he’s not making a debut with the film and they just met as friends.