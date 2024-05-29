Following her father’s footsteps, Taylor Swift could earn $76,000 as a financial advisor

A new study has revealed the potential salaries that world-famous celebrities could earn if they had never found fame and had instead followed in their parents’ footsteps.

The analysis conducted by KingCasinoBonus.com an online casino comparison service, delved into the parental professions of 92 notable figures across business, sports, music, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and television and film. These celebrities were carefully selected based on recent mentions, film schedules, and Instagram follower counts. Using data from Indeed.com, the study compared the average salaries of these professions in the celebrities’ hometowns-presuming they would have remained there if not for their rise to fame. The study then evaluated the higher of the two parental salaries and ranked the celebrities accordingly within this analysis.

The study found that Jenna Ortega is the celebrity who could earn the most from following in her parent’s footsteps, with a salary of $131,234 a year. While growing up, Jenna’s mother, Natalie Ortega, was a full-time ER nurse. According to Indeed.com, the average salary for an ER nurse in California, where Jenna grew up, is $131,234.

Vin Diesel places second and has the potential to earn $115,977. He could achieve this by following in his mother’s footsteps as an astrologer in California. Vin would have also earned above the average American salary of $59,384 if he had followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a theatre manager, where the average salary is $65,196.

In third place is Neil Patrick Harris, who could earn $85,486 by following in the footsteps of his parents’ careers. Neil grew up in New Mexico with his parents, two lawyers, Sheila and Ron, where the average lawyer’s salary is around $85,486. If the law didn’t work out for him, he may have found a passion in TikTok, with his account gaining over 6 million likes and 2.4 million followers since his first post on February 23rd. Which according to Influencer MarketingHub, could earn $5,760 per sponsored video.

Leonardo DiCaprio places fourth with a potential salary of $78,207 by following in his father’s footsteps as a comic book writer in California, where he could have blended his environmental activism and storytelling prowess within the comic book realm, delving into global issues and creating narratives as compelling as his roles in “Titanic” and “Inception.”

Taylor Swift rounds off the top five. In a world where glitz and glamor take a back seat, Taylor Swift could have embraced a ledger instead of a guitar, crunching numbers in her father Scott’s footsteps, as a financial advisor in Pennsylvania with a potential salary of $76,377.

In sixth place, we find Justin Bieber with a potential salary of US $74,556, following in his father, Jeremy’s footsteps as a carpenter in Canada. This choice could have been a ‘no brainer’ should he have never found fame.

RuPaul takes the seventh position with a potential salary of $73,046. Ru, who has recently stepped down as host of ‘Drag Race Down Under,’ could earn this salary by following in his father’s footsteps as an electrician in California, where the average salary is $73,046. Placing eighth is Pedro Pascal. While not quite a bounty hunter, Pedro could have followed in the footsteps of his father, José, as a fertility doctor and earned around US $69,530 in Chile, the country he was born.

Coming in ninth is Elon Musk, who could earn US $62,626 in Canada, where he studied due to his Canadian passport, following in his mother, Maye Musk’s, footsteps as a Dietician.

Travis Kelce completes the top ten with a potential salary of $49,853. Travis grew up in Ohio, where the average salary for a banker, the profession he watched his mother, Donna, perform, is $49,853. If Travis had followed his father’s footsteps and became a salesman, he could have earned $48,419.