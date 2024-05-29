Pakistan: A Pillar In Peacekeeping

The International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers, celebrated annually on May 29, serves to honor and pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel who have rendered invaluable services in conflict zones worldwide. Peacekeeping has become increasingly difficult in the modern day due to the increased global tensions, complex conflicts, and the widespread dissemination of false and misleading information. In spite of these obstacles, they never give up on their never-ending quest for peace, cooperating with communities and partners to reduce violence and promote stability.

A startling 4,280 peacekeepers have given their life while serving under the UN Flag since the organization’s founding in 1948 until January 31, 2023. 171 men and women from Pakistan are among these brave people, demonstrating Pakistan’s important role in international peacekeeping operations. On June 5, Pakistan has its own Peacekeeping Day, a sombre day of remembering for the 24 soldiers who lost their lives in Mogadishu in June 1993. These gallant soldiers from the Pakistan Army are among the fallen heroes who best represent the dangers and high risks involved in peacekeeping operations.

Additionally, a large number of peacekeepers have suffered from catastrophic injuries brought on by landmines, artillery fire, rocket-propelled grenades, ambushes, convoy attacks, suicide bombers, vehicle and aircraft wrecks, and targeted killings. UN peacekeepers are devoted to their honourable task of maintaining peace in some of the most unstable areas of the globe despite these risks.

Over 200,000 Pakistani troops have participated in UN operations since 1960.

In July 1948, a Norwegian soldier was tragically shot and killed in Palestine, marking the first peacekeeper death. The UN Mediator in Palestine, Swedish nobleman Count Folke Bernadotte, was killed by the Lehi gang, a Zionist terrorist group also known as the Stern Gang, on Friday, September 17, 1948, just two months later. The second high-profile death in the history of peacekeeping involved a Swedish official as well: on September 18, 1961, UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld died in an aircraft accident while travelling to negotiate a cease-fire between the UN Operations in the Congo and Moise Tshombe’s Katangese soldiers.

Pakistan has been a steadfast contributor to international peacekeeping operations since 1960, integrating into the peacekeeping landscape in 1949 with the arrival of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), tasked with monitoring the ceasefire along what is now known as the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Personnel from the Army Service Corps (ASC) and the Corps of Ordnance were part of the first Pakistani peacekeeping contingent deployed to the Congo on a logistic support assignment. Pakbatts, often called as Pakistani battalions, are infantry units that have been deployed as part of Pakistan’s commitment since that time. By serving with distinction and garnering respect for their expertise and selflessness, these committed men and women have elevated their country’s standing internationally.

Pakistan is a major contributor to UN peacekeeping operations; at present, over 3,000 troops are stationed in missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Western Sahara, and Somalia. Pakistan may exhibit its commitment as a conscientious member of the UN, prepared to put its men and women in danger in order to serve mankind above and beyond its own interests, thanks to this commitment. It also emphasises Pakistani peacekeepers’ courage and professionalism, as they frequently go above and beyond the call of duty in carrying out their tasks. In 72 UN peacekeeping missions since 1948, more than two million people have participated, saving countless lives and improving the lives of millions of people. More than 87,000 military, police, and civilian troops are now deployed by the UN for peacekeeping missions in 12 different countries. Pakistan is one of the top nations that contribute troops, with more than 4,000 soldiers serving in peacekeeping operations at the moment. Over 200,000 Pakistani troops have participated in UN operations since 1960, demonstrating their enduring dedication to maintaining international peace and security.

Pakistan is dedicated to advancing the efficacy, capability, and security of UN peacekeeping efforts through the implementation of the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) programme and the Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy. Pakistan is in favour of enhancing peacekeepers’ security and safety in hazardous situations. The UN Human Rights Council recently passed a resolution denouncing Israel’s use of hunger as a tactic of warfare in Gaza, where about 34,000 people have perished, most of them women and children. Pakistan had proposed the resolution on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. With 28 votes in favour, the resolution asks for an end to military sales to Israel in order to stop violations of humanitarian law.

