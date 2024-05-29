Multan’s nanbais refuse to comply with fixed price of roti

The Punjab government has fixed the new price of bread at Rs14, but nanbais in Multan have rejected the government’s decision.

Despite the government’s efforts to provide relief to citizens through cheap roti, nanbais in Multan were selling bread at the old price. The citizens were demanding that the government take action to implement its decision and provide relief to the people.

In Multan, nanbais were selling roti at Rs20 and nan at Rs25, despite the government’s fixed price.

The shopkeepers were also facing high expenses, including rent, gas bills of Rs 150,000, electricity bills of Rs 120,000, and labour wages. The citizens were asking the government how they could bear these expenses. The Nanbais had appealed to the authorities to take action to implement the cheap roti scheme.