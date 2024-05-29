More flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

There was no end to the daily cancellation of flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as several more were called off on Tuesday morning.

PIA flight PK-303 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled while Air Sial flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore was also scrapped. Serene Air flight ER-551 from Karachi to Peshawar has been deferred while PIA flight PK-311 from Karachi to Quetta was cancelled. Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf was cancelled while Air Blue flight PA-200 from Karachi to Islamabad was also called off. PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta was delayed.