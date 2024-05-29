Woman gang-raped by brother-in-law, friend in Hafizabad

A woman was drugged before being gang-raped by her brother-in-law and his friend in Hafizabad, police said on Tuesday. According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, his daughter used to live at her home alone. “Taking advantage of that, her husband’s brother his accomplice gang-raped her. They also hurled threats at my daughter,” read the FIR. However, after learning about the FIR, the suspects fled. Police said they were looking for them and they would soon be behind bars. Overseas Pakistani killed in Hafizabad for property. A man, who had come from Spain to Hafizabad, lost his life when four persons subjected him and his brother to torture over ‘a piece of land’. Police said they had launched a manhunt after registering a case against the assailants. As per the FIR registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Shamraiz, four men armed with sticks tortured Amjad and his brother due to which the former died, while his brother suffered injuries. The FIR further said that Mansab, Amjad’s elder brother, had bought an acre of land from Malik Mudassir which enraged Mansab’s rivals, who, following an exchange of fire with Amjad and his brother, clubbed them to death. The deceased was due to return to Spain on the same day he was killed.