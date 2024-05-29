Tribute paid to civil-military leaders on Youm-e-Takbeer

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Chaudhary Shaukat Sindhu, a rally was held on the occasion of Takbeer Day. The rally started from the Municipal Hall Muridke and ended on GT Road Kashmir Chowk. A large number of government employees, civil society people participated in the rally. The participants of the rally paid tribute to the military and political leadership for making Pakistan a nuclear power. On this occasion, SDO Municipal Corporation Husnain Hafeez, Sub Engineer Rana Waqar. Ahmed, Muzam Elahi Bhulla, Chairman Muttahida Press Club Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Supreme Council Mian Saadat Ali, Syed Tahir Mohiuddin Bukhari and others were present. The assistant commissioner said that the defense of the country is in strong hands. On May 28, 1998, Pakistan fired six nuclear blasts in exchange for India’s five nuclear blasts, making its defense invincible and giving India a resounding reply. The AC said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants peace in the region.