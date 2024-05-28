The Injustice of Vanity

Have you ever wondered how many times we look into the mirror every day? According to a survey conducted in the United Kingdom, the average number of times women look in the mirror is 34 times per day which means every half an hour if the day is 16 hours.

This obsession does not end with the gender of females as the male gender is not far behind they peak into the mirror about 27 times a day.

The way a person looks is a reflection of the confidence he has which can be shown in the way he walks and talks and also play a major role in how people perceive a particular individual.

There are numerous industries such as beauty advertising and, the film industry Which are known to capitalize on the insecurities of the consumer but who decides what are the insecurities in the first place? The beauty industry has created a world in which consumers are met to fall instead of doubt to alter themselves in a manner that they are more socially acceptable.

About two per cent of the world population suffers from some kind of body dysmorphism.

Body dysmorphia disorder is a mental condition mostly prevalent in teens and adults. In this particular condition, an individual critically scrutinizes the appearance physically fixated on the unnoticeable flaws and does everything in their power to get rid of them. About two per cent of the world population suffers from some kind of body dysmorphism and this is mostly common in young adults Both male and female. According to the demographics, this can happen in the ages as early as five years of age and can continue till an individual is 80 years of age. This condition is multifaceted in that the victim is critically analyzing his physical appearance and because of that they are unable to carry out seemingly effortless tasks and this is also impacting their ability to interact with people wherever they go, as they are continuously anxious.

In the recent few years, social media has played a very important role in the lives of every young adult and teen. Social media is a platform where people try to sell their perfections to an audience. Every post that is done in every picture that is posted is specifically altered to remove any kind of imperfections to fit into the standards of society. Because of these altered images, people all over the world develop insecurities and feel pressured to fit into society’s standards and they try to alter their bodies through plastic surgeries So that they look like the pictures that have been digitally altered.

It must be kept in mind that everybody is unique and perfect and there is no need to conform to the standards of the society that are set by social media. Not everyone can fit into the standards of the society and not everybody can look in a certain way. When people try to fit into these strict criteria of social media they try to indulge in behaviors that are body dysmorphic and these are the major causes of the disorder.

What can be done

Any individual who is suffering from body dysmorphism must be provided with treatments like cognitive behavioural therapy and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors in which the mind is conditioned in a manner So that an individual is satisfied with the body they are born with.

However, for an individual who has just started to notice the symptoms there are no extensive treatments required, they must be shown and talked about realistic body standards It is very difficult to undo the years of conditioning however they must be encouraged healthy behaviours and healthy diet so that they take a step in the right direction.

Body dysmorphism is a serious mental illness and it must not be left untreated. People must be provided with help and their eating patterns must be noticed. Which professional health these people must be encouraged to believe in standards of beauty that are achievable and they must be encouraged to believe that there is a world out there that transcends physical beauty and attractiveness.

The writer is Freelancer.