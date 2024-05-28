How grassroots democracy can save rural Pakistan

As I dialled my village across the Sutlej River, southwest of Bahawalpur, and inquired about their well-being, a profound response echoed back: “Brother, we’ve turned savage!” This stark description captures the dire state of Pakistan’s rural areas today, revealing not only the current turmoil caused by high input costs for agriculture and low returns but also hinting at the future if the status quo persists.

Over the last three decades, rapid urban expansion has starkly contrasted with the decline of rural prosperity. Villages that once thrived on self-sufficiency and local governance are now mere shadows of their former selves. Roads and electricity may have integrated these villages into the broader consumer economy, but this integration has come at a steep cost.

Crude oil from Arab lands disrupted traditional agricultural practices, replacing oxen and wells with tractors and tube wells. Initially, this brought about a wave of prosperity, as uncultivated lands turned productive and cash crops like cotton and wheat brought unprecedented wealth.

However, this boom was short-lived. Viruses ravaged the cotton fields, and the mechanization of agriculture rendered traditional labour redundant. Dairy animals and shade trees were sold off to pay for rising electricity bills and children’s education. When the textile factories closed, jobs disappeared, and the cash flow dried up. The switch to sugarcane cultivation failed to revive the old prosperity, and educated youth, unable to find local opportunities, migrated to cities. Villages, once hopeful of regaining their lost glory, descended into chaos and desolation.

Today’s rural Pakistan is marked by jobless youth, an over-reliance on cash, and a struggling agricultural sector. While banks offered loans at one point, the exorbitant interest rates led to widespread land seizures, and this financial burden has only intensified. The new generation, in a bid to secure immediate needs, is selling off ancestral lands to build homes and fund weddings, neglecting the long-term implications for their children.

This downward spiral is exacerbated by the lack of local democratic institutions. Without local governance, villages cannot manage their own economies or address social issues independently. This dependence on distant urban centers and centralized power structures only deepens their marginalization. The health and sanitation issues that arise from this neglect further compound the problems, creating a cycle of decline that is hard to break without significant intervention.

Pakistan’s constitution mandates local democracy, recognizing its crucial role in ensuring balanced development and robust governance. Yet, mainstream political parties have consistently evaded this constitutional duty, fearing the decentralization of power. Local democracy is not merely a bureaucratic exercise; it is the backbone of a functioning and equitable society. Local councils can address immediate needs, manage resources efficiently, and ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the nation.

Investing in local democracy can transform the economic landscape of rural Pakistan. Local governments are better positioned to understand and respond to the unique challenges faced by their communities. They can ensure timely and fair distribution of agricultural inputs like fertilizers and seeds, negotiate better prices for produce, and manage local infrastructure projects that directly impact daily life.

For instance, a locally governed village can prioritize the repair of irrigation canals to prevent water wastage, or establish cooperative societies to market their produce collectively, ensuring fair prices and reducing dependency on exploitative middlemen. This localized control can revitalize agriculture, making it more resilient and profitable, thus attracting youth back to farming and stemming the tide of urban migration.

The credibility of Pakistan’s democracy hinges on the empowerment of its rural populace. Without local governance, the majority of the population remains disenfranchised, unable to influence decisions that affect their lives. This disconnection breeds discontent and erodes trust in democratic institutions. Local elections, therefore, are not just a procedural necessity but a fundamental aspect of a healthy democracy.

Political parties must recognize that their long-term viability depends on grassroots support. Engaging with local issues, fostering local leadership, and ensuring that local governments have the financial and administrative autonomy promised by the constitution will strengthen the democratic fabric of the nation. It will also diminish the influence of vested interests that thrive in the absence of accountable local institutions.

The path to Pakistan’s prosperity, political stability, and global respect lies in embracing and implementing grassroots democracy. This requires a paradigm shift in how political power is perceived and exercised. It means trusting local communities to manage their own affairs and recognizing that a decentralized approach can lead to more sustainable and inclusive development.

Mainstream political parties need to champion local governance, not fear it. They must push for regular, free, and fair local elections, and support policies that devolve financial and administrative powers to local councils. Only then can Pakistan break free from the cycle of decline, harness the full potential of its rural areas, and restore faith in its democratic institutions.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen