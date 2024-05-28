COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve to fight terror

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism with full vigor and spirit.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed this resolve after attending the funeral prayer for martyred soldiers in Peshawar.

COAS Asim Munir reached Peshawar and offered funeral prayer for Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at Bagh area of Khyber district.

A large number of military and civil officials also attended the funeral.

The army chief also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar to inquire about the well-being of troops injured during the operation and appreciated their high morale.

The martyrs will be laid to rest with full military honor at their respective native towns.