US supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms: Blome

US Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss key aspects of the US-Pakistan trade, investment, and economic relationship.

According to Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, Blome highlighted ongoing US support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.

He noted the United States is committed to working with Pakistan in technical and development initiatives, emphasising that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, a major source of high-quality investment and a strong partner for Pakistan’s economic future.

Earlier this month, Blome concluded a series of meetings with political and business leaders in Punjab aimed at fostering collaboration in the Information Technology (IT), health, and education sectors.

During his three-day visit to the provincial capital from May 1 to 3, Ambassador Blome engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Speaker Punjab Assembly (Acting Governor Punjab) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar.

US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins accompanied him during these meetings.

Ambassador Blome explored avenues to enhance the US-Pakistan partnership in Punjab, particularly focusing on areas of mutual interest such as IT, health, and culture.

Emphasising the significance of initiatives within the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, he also highlighted the positive impact of ongoing collaborations.