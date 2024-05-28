Public holiday today on Youm-e-Takbeer

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared May 28, known as Youm-e-Takbeer, a national holiday to honour the day Pakistan became a nuclear power, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. According to the statement, PM Shehbaz emphasised that the day serves as a reminder of the nation’s unity in making Pakistan’s defence impregnable. “On this day, the entire nation decided to maintain the integrity of the country by rejecting any external pressure on our defence,” he stated. He said that Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the solidarity of political and military forces, uniting under the green crescent flag to strengthen the nation’s defence. PM Shehbaz also highlighted that the day reaffirms the commitment to thwart not only external adversaries but also internal elements seeking to destabilise the country through divisive politics. He said that May 28 marks the day when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan armed forces took decisive steps to render Pakistan’s defence invincible. It is also a tribute to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the scientists who played a crucial role in initiating and sustaining Pakistan’s nuclear programme.