ZTE hosts ceremony for DTMB

ZTE hosted a significant event on Monday at the PTV Academy in Islamabad, marking the inauguration of the Pilot Project of the DTMB-A Laboratory. The ceremony was inaugurated by His Excellency Yang Guangyuan, Commercial Minister-Counsellor of China in Pakistan. The event was graced by other esteemed guests including Honorable Syed Mubashir Tauqeer Shah, Managing Director of PTVC, and Mr. Zafar Ul Hassan, Project Director of CPEC. The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, highlighting the importance of this project in enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

The event commenced with the main guests visiting the newly established DTMB-A Laboratory. Following the lab visit, a curtain-raising ceremony was held, marking the official launch of the project. The main event then transitioned to the main hall of the PTV Academy, beginning with the national anthems of Pakistan and China, symbolizing the unity and cooperation between the two nations.

A documentary showcasing the digitalization process of the PTV stations was played on screens, providing attendees with a comprehensive overview of the project’s scope and impact. This was followed by a demonstration of the DTMB-A signal display, highlighting the technological advancements and improved broadcasting capabilities. Keynote speeches were delivered by His Excellency Yang Guangyuan, Commercial Minister-Counsellor of China in Pakistan, Honorable Syed Mubashir Tauqeer Shah, Managing Director of PTVC, Mr. Zafar Ul Hassan, Project Director of CPEC, and Mr. Li Guowen, CEO of ZTE Pakistan.