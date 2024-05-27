Nadal knocked out in first round

Rafael Nadal said he did not want a French Open leaving party, but he got one anyway as he bowed out to Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros.

The 14-time champion, known as the ‘King of Clay’, was roared on by family, friends and rivals at the scene of his greatest triumphs.

Unseeded after his long injury absence and still way below the peak of his powers, Nadal was unfortunate to run into the in-form world number four in the opening round. But Nadal gave the 27-year-old, 10 years his junior and a favourite for the title, a serious match before going down 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 in front of an adoring and emotional Philippe Chatrier crowd.

The Spaniard had told tournament organisers last week that he did not want a farewell ceremony as he would not “close the door” on a return to the Paris showpiece.

It seemed no one had got the memo, though. The seats behind the players’ boxes were crammed with current stars including Carlos Alcaraz – Nadal’s heir apparent – long-time rival Novak Djokovic and women’s number one and three-time champion Iga Swiatek.

Also in attendance were Nadal’s wife Xisca, who rarely watches his matches, baby son Rafael Jr and uncles Toni – his former coach – and Miguel Angel, the ex-Spain footballer.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, no stranger to titles himself, was another famous face in the crowd.

They were all treated to flashes of the old brilliance; the rat-a-tat volley exchange in the first set, the drop shot from three feet behind the baseline in the second and the flashing forehand winner to clinch a break at the start of the third.

But a slow start had cost Nadal a break in the opening game which he never retrieved, while Zverev was too strong in the tie-break and held his nerve down the final straight.

So Nadal’s astonishing Roland Garros record now reads played 116, won 112, as Zverev added his name to Djokovic and Robin Soderling as the only players to beat him here.