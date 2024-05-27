Kashf Foundation hosts launch event of ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’

The launch event of “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” and a panel discussion on “A fine Balance Entertainment for Social Change,” hosted by the Kashf Foundation, saw the presence of the drama’s lead cast and crew.

Attended by members of the media fraternity and dignitaries, including Luke Myers, Counsellor and Head of Cooperation at Global Affairs Canada, Alicia Sosa, First Secretary Global Affairs Canada, Moneeza Hashmi, Adeel Hashmi, Seemi Raheel, Rehan Sheikh, Samiya Mumtaz, Navid Shahzad, Amina Mufti, Kashif Nisar and many others, adding prestige to the occasion.

Roshaneh Zafar, Managing Director of Kashf Foundation and Moneeza Hashmi shared the role of co-hosts and kept the audience engaged throughout the event.

Addressing the gathering, Roshaneh Zafar, the founder and Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, shed light on the organization’s pioneering role in developing and producing drama serials under the banner of “edu-tainment”, thus emphasising the significance of merging social messaging with entertaining content. “The need to produce socially driven drama serials arose as mindset change continues to be one of the biggest hurdles when it comes to women’s empowerment. I thought Rehai would be my first and last project but the universe had other plans for me” – Roshaneh Zafar.

She also discussed the significant efforts of the Kashf Foundation to empower women and communities in Pakistan. The Foundation has provided over Rs 272 billion in loans to 7 million female micro-entrepreneurs and has provided over 15 million individuals with health ensure while treating over 82,000 patients, 79 percent of whom are women, in free health camps.

Through Kashf’s education finance programme over 650,000 children are being provided education.

Luke Myers, Counsellor and Head of Cooperation, Global Affairs Canada, while addressing the attendees said, “Investing in family planning and reproductive health is not just a moral imperative but a cornerstone for sustainable development. Through such investments, we can reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. Empower women to foster economic growth” – Luke Myers

Through their innovative drama productions, Kashf challenges societal norms, offering solutions to address entrenched gender biases and disparities. By crafting authentic narratives grounded in real-life experiences and featuring strong female protagonists, Kashf sparks dialogue, shifts attitudes, and inspires audiences to reimagine a more inclusive and equitable future.

Adeel Omer Hashmi, artist, educator, and grandson of celebrated Pakistani poet and activist Faiz Ahmed Faiz recited Faiz Sahab’s poetry on the occasion. Adeel shared that the title of the drama “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” was an inspiration from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem Intisab – a tribute to the poet who lives on in the hearts of millions across the globe.

“Zard Patton Ka Bunn” breaks away from the conventional narrative tropes of romance and marriage, opting instead for a refreshing departure that sidesteps toxic relationships and tired clichés. Despite this deviation, the show remains thoroughly engaging and entertaining, proving that impactful storytelling doesn’t rely on sensationalism. From its very inception, the series delves into significant and sensitive societal issues such as maternal health, child labour, family planning, gender-based violence and drug abuse. Hamza Sohail portrays Dr Nofil, a compassionate and heroic physician, while Sajal Aly breathes life into the character of Meenu, a spirited and determined student navigating life’s challenges with humour and resilience.

During the event, a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “A Fine Entertainment for Social Change” took center stage, focusing on the crucial role of television in addressing core social issues and promoting meaningful change. Among the esteemed panelists were director Saife Hasan, writer Mustafa Afridi, and members of the cast including Samiya Mumtaz, Hamza Sohail, Sajal Aly and CEO PPIF Saman Rai, who engaged in insightful dialogue, emphasising the responsibility of the entertainment industry in shedding light on pressing societal concerns.

Sajal Aly highlighted the importance of girls’ education, emphasising that it forms the foundation of everything in society.

“I feel like education is the foundation. Whenever we build a building or a school, we lay the bricks first, so education is the same for any girl. It’s also very close to my heart. Huge shoutout to Kashf foundation for working towards this.” Hamza Sohail shared how portraying the character of Dr Nofil taught him a great deal, particularly about positive masculinity.

“I learned a lot from my character Dr Nofil. I got to understand what positive masculinity truly means. As far as my character is concerned, I feel like he is a prime example of how a feminist and positively masculine man should be in society.”

“Until you venture beyond the confines of cities and witness the plight of women in regressive communities, you cannot truly comprehend the importance of girls’ education,” remarked Saifee Hasan, the director. “It’s in these moments that the absence of education becomes palpable. Women are the pillars of society and their education is paramount for societal progress.”

“Zard Patton Ka Bunn,” written and directed by the talented duo Mustafa Afridi and Saife Hasan, is produced by Kashf Foundation in collaboration with Momina Duraid Productions. Airing every Sunday at 8pm on Hum TV, the drama boasts a stellar cast, including Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail, Rehan Sheikh, Samiya Mumtaz, Ali Tahir, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saad Azhar, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Chaudhary Muhammad Usman, Mubashir Mehmood, Adeel Afzal, Najma Bibi and Zaryab Haider, among others.