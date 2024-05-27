K-Electric is an unbridled horse from day one: Sharjeel Memon

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that K-Electric has been an unbridled horse since day one. He urged scrutinizing the balance sheets of electric supply companies to discern their profits. According to the agreement, K-Electric is obligated to allocate a portion of its revenue towards network expansion and maintenance. Talking to the media, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that whether it is raining or heat stroke, the feeders of K-Electric trip. The Sindh Assembly recently passed a resolution urging electricity supply companies to mend their ways. After the bill was passed, K-Electric wrote a letter claiming they have liabilities towards the government. If they have liabilities towards the government of Sindh, then the Sindh government also has liabilities towards them, which can be adjusted.

He said that electricity supply companies cannot impose collective punishment, as it is a violation of the constitution and the law. These companies send bills based on estimates rather than actual meter readings. However, when individuals seek corrections to their bills, they are often informed that the bill cannot be reduced; instead, installment arrangements can be made. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that in the rural areas of Sindh, the PMTs (Potential Metering Transformers) are removed when there are ten defaulters among 100 houses. He criticized K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO for blatantly violating the constitution. He emphasized that the law will be enforced if there is any violation of the constitution.

He emphasized that punishing the poor for their own greed and incompetence by power supply companies is unacceptable. The common people are suffering greatly due to the heat wave, with even examination centers not being supplied with electricity.