Over 1,000 students rescued amid Haripur School Inferno

In a harrowing incident on Monday, over 1,000 students and teachers were safely rescued from a devastating fire that engulfed the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sirikot, Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The fire, caused by an electrical short-circuit, rapidly spread through the building due to the presence of flammable materials, including wooden furniture in classrooms.

As the fire broke out, quick-thinking locals and rescuers sprang into action, managing to evacuate all students and staff members before the flames consumed the entire structure. Despite strong winds complicating the firefighting efforts, the community’s swift response ensured that no injuries were reported.

The school’s location, fortunately, in a non-congested area, helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Firefighters from adjacent towns arrived to battle the blaze, but the building was already heavily damaged by the time they could contain it.

This incident comes amid a severe heatwave gripping Pakistan, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius in regions previously unaccustomed to such extreme heat. The rising temperatures have exacerbated the vulnerabilities of Pakistan’s power distribution systems, leading to an increase in short-circuit-related fires. The heatwave is expected to persist for another two days, raising concerns about the adequacy of current summer vacation schedules. Traditionally, summer breaks in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa start from June 1 to August 15. However, the shifting weather patterns suggest an urgent need to reconsider this timing to better align with the new climate realities.

In a related tragic incident, a fire at a home in the Androon Imamia Gate neighborhood of Dera Ismail Khan claimed the lives of two children and severely burned four other individuals. This further underscores the pressing need for improved safety measures and infrastructure to cope with the increasingly harsh climate conditions.