Police detain three suspects in journalist Nasrullah Gadani murder case



Police Monday launched targeted action to arrest the killer of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

Police revealed it has detained three suspects from the Kamal Lond village.

Gadani, who succumbed to bullet wounds early Friday, was laid to rest in Ghotki on Saturday.

The journalist, who was associated with a Sindhi newspaper, had suffered serious injuries when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at him near Korai Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, on May 21.

Gadani was, at the time of the unfortunate incident, riding his motorcycle. Following the attack, police shifted him to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, where he received emergency medical aid and was then sent to Rahim Yar Khan for surgery.

Later, he was shifted to Karachi via an air ambulance for better treatment, with the Sindh government announcing to bear all of the medical costs.