Ather Zahid Emerges Victorious as the Fight Or Die Champion



Ather Zahid, a 28-year-old professional wrestler, emerged victorious by claiming the prestigious Fight Or Die Championship at the WrestleMax 3 event held on May 4, 2024. The event, organized by the Revolution Eastern Wrestling and Professional Wrestling Federation of Pakistan, took place at Kashmir Park in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Zahid secured his win with his signature move, the Desert Slam.

Born in Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, and trained by former WWE superstar Kalisto, Zahid’s journey in professional wrestling began in 2018. His impressive stature, standing at 6’5″, and his remarkable athleticism have quickly made him a notable figure in the wrestling world.

As the newly crowned champion, Zahid is now gearing up for an upcoming tournament in Nepal, where he will face an Indian wrestler. Zahid’s rise in the sport highlights his determination and passion, making him a rising star to watch in professional wrestling.