Mahira takes inspiration from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali

Mahira Khan has delighted fans by embracing the getup of ‘Anjali’ from Bollywood classic “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in her latest Instagram post.

Mahira captioned the picture as “Rahul is a cheater!” – a famous dialogue from the blockbuster movie – with a basketball emoji, giving flashbacks of Kajol as Anjali teasing Shahrukh Khan, who played the character of Rahul in the musical romance.

It’s well known that the Pakistani star is a huge Shahrukh Khan fan but this post tells that she’s also an admirer of Kajol as Anjali.

In the post script description, Mahira said that everyone reading this caption would be singing along the dialogue with an urge to wear their caps backwards like Anjali.