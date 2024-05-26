Kuwait, Qatar Emirs to visit Pakistan on PM’s invite

The emirs of Kuwait and Qatar have accepted an invitation extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Pakistan.

This significant development marks a further enhancement of Pakistan’s bilateral ties with Kuwait and Qatar, promising increased investment and collaboration across various sectors. During separate meetings with the ambassadors of the two gulf nations, PM Shehbaz received letters from the emirs of both countries.

Ambassador Nasir Abdul Rahman Jasir Al-Mutairi of Kuwait presented a letter from Emir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, while the Qatari Ambassador delivered a letter from Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, both confirming the acceptance of the premier’s invitation to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.

Expressing gratitude for the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar, the PM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation for mutual benefit. This diplomatic exchange underscores Pakistan’s proactive approach to fostering robust partnerships with regional allies, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and investment opportunities.