‘Will not allow anyone to use me as pawn’

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz said on Sunday that he has been “under immense pressure” but will not allow anyone to use him as a pawn for political motives. “For over a year now, I’ve been under immense pressure to compromise, but I’ll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives.”

He added that there has been a “recurring pattern of victimization” against him and his business for introducing state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan. “From 1996 till today, I’ve been punished for contributing towards the progress of the country,” said Riaz.

“With the help of Allah Almighty, I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute grit and strength. Even today, in a personal capacity, I can say with utmost certainty, ‘over my dead body’,” added the chairman of Bahria Town. Riaz further said that he is “firm in the face of this adversity” while he endures daily business losses and is being “pushed to the wall daily”. “Allah will guide and help me through this tough phase with dignity.”