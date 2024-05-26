Pakistan reaffirms commitment to ‘One China policy’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “One China” policy stressing Islamabad’s principled support to Beijing on the Taiwan issue and terming the Island nation as an inalienable part of China.

“Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan adheres to the ‘One China’ policy,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The premier further reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification stressing that the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

The One China policy PM Shehbaz referred to translates to diplomatic acknowledgement and support for Beijing’s stance that only one Chinese government – a key aspect of Beijing’s policy-making and diplomatic standing and a fundamental pillar of its relations with the United States.

As per the BBC, Taiwan, which began its “separate” rule after the nationalists retreated to the Island nation following the Chinese Civil War, is considered by China as its part which is destined to be unified with the mainland.

Under the said policy, a country which intends to have diplomatic ties with China cannot continue to have relations with Taiwan as the latter, Beijing maintains, is a part of mainland China.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store conveyed his deep appreciation for Norway’s landmark decision to recognise the state of Palestine.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister said that this principled decision by Norway would send a strong message of hope and solidarity to the brave Palestinian people who have been enduring Israel’s brutality and suffering over 75 years of occupation and oppression.

PM Shehbaz also welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent ruling regarding Rafah and Gaza and called for its full and effective implementation.

He emphasised the importance of the two-state solution as the key to lasting peace in the Middle East, hoping that Norway’s decision would encourage other countries to follow suit, paving the way for full UN membership of the state of Palestine.

In this regard, he further said that the international community needed to focus its attention towards the plight of the oppressed people of Kashmir, who had been subjected to brutal occupation and denial of fundamental rights for the past seven and a half decades.

During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, and renewable energy.

They also recognised the important role played by Norwegians of Pakistani origin in creating a vital connection between Pakistan and Norway and contributing to the economic development of both nations.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and to meet soon, possibly on the margins of the UNGA Session later this year. The prime minister also extended a most cordial invitation to Prime Minister Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience,” the statement further said.