Mercury soars to 50 celsius in five districts of Sindh and Punjab

Temperatures in some districts of Sindh and Southern Punjab reached to as high as 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) on Sunday. Maximum temperatures in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts of Sindh and Rojhan and Rajanpur in southern Punjab soared to 50 degree Celsius. While maximum temperature recorded 49 Celsius in Sindh’s Nawabshah, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts and Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan and Liaquatpur. Moreover, mercury reached to 45 Celsius in Faisalabad and 44 Celsius in Lahore. Most of the districts in Sindh experiencing extremely hot weather while coastal districts of the province remain hot and humid. The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts of the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.