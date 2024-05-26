Gas theft crackdown

During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 143 connections; Rs 2.9 million fine imposed

The UFG Task Force for the Lahore West Region successfully conducted a raid at Shah Kamal Road in Kamboh Colony, where they dismantled a direct bypass installed on the main gas line. The stolen gas was being used by a tandoor and hotel. The owner had also installed two gas compressors to siphon gas.

The bypass was removed, and a request for an FIR against the culprit has been filed at Wahdat Colony Police Station.In Lahore, the team disconnected 12 connections on illegal use of gas while another 3 on use of compressor and imposed fine of Rs 1.31 million against gas theft cases.The team also lodged 2FIRs against gas pilferes.In Multan the team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas while another 04 on use of compressor. In Karak the company disconnected 67 connections on account of direct use and illegal use of gas.In Peshawar the team disconnected 32 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 0.07 million against gas theft cases.The regional team of Shiekhupura disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas and also booked an amount of Rs 0.2 million against gas theft cases. In Faisalabad the team disconnected 03 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed a fine of Rs 0.04 million against gas theft cases. In Sahiwal the team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas.

The regional team of Bahawalpur disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas.In Gujarat the team disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas.The regional team of Gujranwala disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 0.30 million against gas theft cases.In Mardan the team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 1 million against gas pilferers.