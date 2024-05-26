Nawaz plans countrywide tour for PML-N restructuring

Former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit all four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan and Azad Kashmir next month for restructuring of the Pakistan Muslim League after assuming the party presidentship again. It is being expected that the PML-N will re-elect Mian Nawaz Sharif as president in exclusive meeting on May 28 to make the party more active in the country. The sources said the strategy of PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif’s nationwide tour from next month has been formulated. He will visit Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan for restructuring of the party. Mian Nawaz Sharif will go to Sindh in the first phase and start the reorganization of the party from Karachi.