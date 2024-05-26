Journalist and athlete Mona Khan released by Greek authorities, FO confirms

National TV anchor and marathon runner Mona Khan has been released by Greek administration on the swift action of Pakistan’s embassy in Greece. According to FO spokesperson, Mona Khan has been released from detention and moved to Athens to meet her son there.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the embassy’s proactive measures, stating, “The Pakistani Embassy hired a lawyer and ensured consular access to Mona Khan. Embassy officials visited her in jail to provide support and facilitate her release.”