Veteran actor Talat Hussain dies at 83

Veteran actor Talat Hussain passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 83. His family confirmed his demise. Talat had been battling dementia for some time and was also dealing with a chest infection. Talat had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for an extended period due to his declining health, said Ahmed Shah, the president of the Karachi Arts Council. A few months ago, Talat’s daughter, Tazeen Hussain, had disclosed that her father was experiencing memory loss due to dementia, occasionally struggling to recognise people. Talat Hussain, who studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, was honoured with the civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the government of Pakistan for his outstanding contributions to radio, television and cinema. He was also the recipient of the Amanda Award in 2006 for Best Supporting Actor in the Norwegian film “Import-Eksport”.