Mob Justice

Vigilante justice has become a growing menace in Pakistan, with incidents of mob violence and extrajudicial killings on the rise. No efforts by the state to establish its write have proved effective against charged crowds who only need a sliver of excuse to sharpen their daggers and run amok.

The recent attack on a Christian man in Sargodha, accused of desecration of the Holy Quran, is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such lawlessness. As of now, a total of 44 people have been identified and booked for their involvement in this heinous crime. The victim was accused of blasphemy, a charge that has of late become the most overused excuse to incite violence against religious minorities in Pakistan.

The country’s blasphemy law has been a contentious issue, with many arguing that it is often misused to target religious minorities and settle personal scores. Although most of the ruling elite agree to a need for immediate and lasting reforms to prevent such incidents of vigilante justice, the writing on the wall spells caution. It is an open secret that these episodes use law as their puppet, twisting its limbs to incite violence and terrorize vulnerable communities.

Why is it that angry groups do not seem ready to wait for the law enforcement personnel to arrive and investigate the on-ground situation?

The authorities would have to ensure that justice is served through the legal system, rather than through the wrath of bullies. Pakistan often makes headlines for its heart-wrenching treatment of minorities and every single time some people act on their petty vendettas at the expense of the larger interests, we lost the battle a little more. Courtrooms should decide whether anyone has hurt the sacred sentiments. The sanctity of the texts cannot be used as a guise for widespread human rights abuses. *