Pakistan enforces strict transit trade routes for Afghanistan

Pakistan has implemented a ban on the delivery of transit trade goods via land and sea routes not specified in the Transit Trade Agreement. According to media reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has amended the Customs Rules 2001, stipulating that all future transit trade goods to Afghanistan must adhere strictly to the routes outlined in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement. This move aims to streamline and secure the import and export process for transit goods. To transport transit trade goods, registration with the Directorate of Transit Trade in Peshawar and Quetta is now mandatory. The amendments clearly state that no alternative land or sea routes are permissible for the delivery of Afghan transit trade goods, ensuring compliance with the designated pathways in the agreement. According to sources, this regulatory change underscores Pakistan’s commitment to controlling and regulating transit trade more effectively, ensuring goods flow through the agreed and official channels.