Laying Down Arms, Laying the Foundation

A wise man once said, “Violence and arms can never resolve the problems of men.” Gulzar Imam Shambay, who had been fighting alongside terrorists since 2009, found himself drawn to the same idea.

Resultantly, in May 2023, he decided to lay down his arms and take a more mature and constructive approach to advocate for Baloch’s rights. The grievances of the Baloch people are well known to everyone. Balochistan, an area laden with natural resources, has been unjustly neglected by successive Pakistani governments for decades.

A significant percentage of Baloch residents are living in abject poverty. Ironically, the resource-rich area of the country faces a severe water shortage. The province is plagued with numerous problems: lack of education and health facilities, backwardness, high child mortality rate etc.

Such circumstances made Balochistan a breeding ground for anti-state elements. Exploiting the grievances of the Baloch populace, the adversaries of Pakistan targeted the youth, taking advantage of their financial predicaments, young age, and immature intellect.

Lasting change will come when Baloch’s grievances are addressed.

They manipulated them into believing that violence and separatism were the only solutions to their problems. Resultantly, people took up arms, inflicting terror, death and chaos on their fellow countrymen.

In their naivety, they set their own house on fire; and obstructed initiatives like CPEC which was taken to kick-start Balochistan’s journey towards prosperity.

However, some of them like Gulzar Imam Shambay, Sarfaraz Bungalzi and a few others were fortunate enough to realize the hostile intentions of the enemy and sought redemption.

Gulzar Imam Shambay gave up violence and decided to join hands with the state back in May 2023, paving the way for Sarfaraz Bungalzi who along with 70 other men followed suit in December 2023.

Before joining separatist groups, both Shambay and Bungalzi lived pretty decent lives: Shambay worked as a contractor and a reporter for a local newspaper, while Bungalzi was employed in a food department. However, both of them were lured by anti-peace elements under the pretext of “a fight for Baloch rights”.

Upon completion of one year after Shambay’s surrender, a seminar titled ‘A journey towards peace and stability in Balochistan’ was held at Balochistan University of Information Technology on May 23, 2024. The former militants shared their journeys and urged the youth to shun violence and engage in positive activities.

They emphasized the need for a nuanced understanding of issues before seeking resolution. Shambay and Bungalzai underscored the importance of education and peaceful coexistence as foundational to a prosperous Balochistan.

Such actions increase the confidence of people in the state and also motivate the disgruntled elements to give up violence and pursue a more inclusive approach towards stability. However, many individuals in similar situations to Shambay and Bungalzai may be dissuaded by fears of personal safety and societal ostracization.

Seminars like these reassure them that they can rehabilitate themselves and join hands with the state in the efforts towards peace. Besides this, highlighting the stories of people like Shambay and Bungalzai keeps young people informed of the narrative they can fall prey to. It also depicts the reality that violence can never resolve problems but instead ensnares individuals as pawns of their enemies, plunging them into darkness followed by eternal regret.

No doubt, the stories of Shambay and Bungalzai illuminate hope for a brighter future. Moreover, the state’s willingness to forgive and welcome them back demonstrates a commitment to peace and reconciliation. However, the journey towards peace in Balochistan requires more than words. Seminars like this are a start, but lasting change will come when Baloch’s grievances are addressed and opportunities are provided.

