Trailer-van collision kills five, injures four

A terrible collision between trailer and a van on the national highway near Jhark area claimed lives of five people, besides injuring four others.

Soon after the accident, the rescue and police reached the spot. Authorities said the number of people who died as a result of the collision between the trailer and the van increased to five.

According to rescue authorities, four people died on the spot while five others sustained injuries in the accident. One of the injured succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital.

According to the rescue officials, the injured were being shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital.