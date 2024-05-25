Ashiq Ali appointed hawker association president

A meeting of the All Pakistan Newspaper Hawker Association has unanimously approved the appointment of Chaudhry Ashiq Ali as the president of the association.

The meeting was presided over by lifetime Secretary Tikka Khan Abbasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Tikka Khan said hoped that the new president would continue to serve the interest of the hawkers just like he had done in the past.

In his address, the newly appointed president thanked Tikka Khan and other for resposing trust in him. He vowed to safeguard the interest of hawkers across the country.