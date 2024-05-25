Crusaders stun Blues to stay in Super Rugby contention

The Canterbury Crusaders upset the table-topping Auckland Blues 29-27 on Saturday to maintain their slim chance of qualifying for the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals.

The seven-time defending champions fought back from 10 points down in Christchurch to hand the Blues their second loss of the season. It was only the third win for the Crusaders, whose playoff hopes would have ended with defeat. Instead, they improve to ninth and can still sneak inside the top eight if they beat Moana Pasifika in the final round next week and other games fall in their favour. All hope seemed lost when the Blues surged ahead 22-12 soon after half-time through a converted try to winger AJ Lam. The home side regrouped and crossed through Christian Lio-Willie and Noah Hotham to reclaim the lead and hold it to the end, even after conceding a second try to Lam. Scrum-half Hotham, a standout performer, said the Crusaders lifted their standards. “This means so much. It was a big week for us, we haven’t put in the performances we wanted to over the last couple of weeks,” Hotham said.

“In our last games, we’ve dropped off on those last 20 minutes so it was just trying to learn lessons and play the full 80.”

A bonus point leaves the Blues level on top of the standings with the Wellington Hurricanes but still in first place because of a superior points differential.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said they need to improve their discipline after a yellow card to fullback Stephen Perofeta swung the contest in favour of the Crusaders.