Hania breaks silence on dating Badshah

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir has finally addressed the ‘ridiculous rumours’ around her friendship with Indian rapper Badshah and revealed how it all started.

On her recent outing on a radio show, Hania Aamir opened up on her link-up rumours with Indian rapper Badshah and very recently, with Pakistani singer Haider Mustehsan, dubbing them all as ‘ridiculous’.

“Sometimes I think my only problem is that I’m not married, because if I was, I would have been away from so many of these rumours,” she said. “It’s not just Badshah, anyone, any single man around me.” “With Haider, it was a very cute music video and we promoted it that way,” Aamir maintained.

When asked how her cross-border friendship with Badshah started, the actor initially quipped, “That’s a personal question,” before adding, “It was just because of Instagram when he commented something on one of my crazy reels and my friend went like ‘Badshah commented on your post’ and then I looked at it. He had DMed me so we just spoke a little bit.”

Speaking about Badshah, Aamir said, “He is a great friend. He is such a simple human being. Apart from his Badshah persona, he is a really nice person and is just so real. I think that’s one thing that is common and why we are friends. If I’m feeling low or not posting much he would inquire about what’s wrong or what happened.”

Moreover, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star disclosed that her current favourite song is his collaboration with Indian rapper Karan Aujla, ‘God Damn’ and she is ‘obsessing over it’.

Pertinent to note that this friendship started earlier last year when the Indian rapper shared his affection for Aamir, confessing to be following her on Instagram.

Later, the two met for the first time in Dubai and spent a good time together.