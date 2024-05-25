Swara calls for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker expressed her grief on the genocide in Gaza as she joined the voice calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

While the majority of Bollywood celebrities chose to stay mum over the ongoing war in Gaza, actor Swara Bhasker raised her concerns and condemned the atrocities on Palestinians, urging for an immediate halt to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, she shared a note, which read: “Every time I open social media, I feel my head will explode… It’s been freakin’ eight months almost. My baby was 15 days old on 7 Oct. She can now sit up without support. She holds and lifts things. She recognises different people. Responds to her name. Babbles constantly. Almost crawls. I look at her and I can’t stop thinking that while she has been growing, Israel has relentlessly been bombing and starving the people of Gaza. They’ve been slaughtering babies. Their snipers have been intentionally shooting and assassinating children.”

“Hind Rajab was six years old,” she continued. “They’ve been attacking hospitals and murdering doctors. Babies have died in ICU. Corpses have been rotting hospitals.”

“And all this while the USA has been sending Israel more weapons and white men in positions of power are still debating IF this is a genocide. What a broken broken world our children are inheriting!” Bhasker concluded.

Sharing a note on her feed, the ‘Raanjhana’ actor captioned, “It has to be said! As many times as it takes the world to act and get the terrorist state of Israel to ceasefire now.”

Thousands of her Instagram followers liked the post and appreciated the actor for her clear support for Palestine in the ongoing war across Gaza.

Notably, Israeli forces killed at least 60 Palestinians in aerial and ground bombardments across the Gaza Strip on Thursday and battled in close combat with Hamas in areas of the southern city of Rafah, health officials and Hamas media said.