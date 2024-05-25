Mahira shares special memories with Azaan on his birthday

Actor and singer Azaan Sami Khan celebrated his birthday and received heaps of best wishes. On this special occasion, his close friend Mahira Khan took to Instagram and shared some beautiful memories with him.

She shared an endearing behind-the-scenes video from their song “Tu” and a heart-warming photo of herself embracing Azaan. A-list celebrity Mahira wrote, “My dearest Azaan May we continue to have what we have and more more more.

More magic, more love and more music.. Inshallah. I love you. And for god’s sake hurry up and get that Grammy nom.. I am waiting. Happy birthdayyy.”

A very few are aware that Azaan has previously collaborated with Mahira Khan in the film “Superstar,” contributing to the screenplay and composing the music.

Popular composer and singer Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar son, Azaan Sami Khan, who is also actor and singer, celebrated his birthday on May 22.

Known for his soulful music in many albums, Azaan has made a name for himself in the industry. On his special day, several industry friends and colleagues sent him warm wishes. Azaan also received an adorable birthday wish from his father, Adnan Sami.