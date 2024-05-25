Gandapur to be indicted in audio leaks case on June 6

A local court in Islamabad has fixed June 6 as the date to indict Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and co-accused Asad Khan in connection with audio leaks case.

The district and sessions court conducted the hearing of the case on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar approved Ali Amin Gandapur’s application seeking exemption from appearance.

The judge then adjourned hearing of the case until June 6.

The first information report (FIR) registered against Gandapur mentioned an audio leak, in which he could purportedly be heard using derogatory language against the PDM coalition government. According to the FIR, the audio was aired on a private news channel.