PTI moves court against CDA operation at party’s secretariat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) operation at party’s central secretariat.

As per details, the petition, filed by Omar Ayub, Shoaib Shaheen, and Amer Baloch, urged the court to declare the CDA’s demolition order illegal.

The petition names the Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner, Chairman CDA, IG, and others as respondents.

Reacting to the CDA operation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lamented the demolition of a portion of party’s Central Secretariat.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan lambasted the authorities for ‘violating’ the sanctity of his party’s Central Secretariat in the federal capital.

“In a democracy, the central office of a party is sanctified,” he said, terming the bulldozing of central office a “cowardly act”. He alleged that the Central Secretariat was demolished without any ‘reasons or prior notice’.