Shambay Apprehension Anniversary

The completion of one year since the surrender of Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, marks a significant milestone in the landscape of Balochistan’s stability and has provided the disgruntled elements with a path towards reconciliation and national cohesion. The apprehension of Shambay has demonstrated the professionalism of Pakistan’s security agencies and, at the same time, has communicated to the younger generation that the disgruntled elements have now become part of the mainstream. This is a very clear message to the youth who wish to break free from the web of militancy.

In the words of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: “The youth are the foundation of a nation.” Pakistan, with a staggering 140 million youth, is among the youngest countries on the planet. The only population that makes up 64 million are those between the ages of 15 and 29, which is over four times the population of the Netherlands. But unfortunately, the young people of Pakistan are susceptible to emotional and religious exploitation. Thousands of youth have been misled and used as fuel in Pakistan’s numerous internal and international wars over the past few decades.

Balochistan, due to its advantageous location as the largest province in terms of land area in Pakistan, has always been essential to the country’s economic growth. But the enemies of Pakistan can’t see a thriving Pakistani economy, so they try to create tensions between the Baloch people and the state.

Anti-State Agents (ASAs) imply a three-pronged strategy: using physical assaults, a political front, and a humanitarian angle to take advantage of Balochistan’s numerous problems and create a negative image of Pakistan both domestically and abroad.

Recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan have revealed that young Baloch individuals, including Abdul Wadood Satakzai and Karim Jan Baloch, were coerced into becoming members of terrorist organisations that carried out attacks in Mach and Gwadar Port, respectively.

Meanwhile, the families of these individuals were implicated in a long-term campaign of disinformation against the Pakistani government by a particular individual claiming to be an HR activist, Mahrang Baloch.

Social media was used to spread false narratives that demonised the government. A spectral picture of the state is being painted by spreading false accusations of extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, and persecution. Exaggerated numbers from missing persons and enforced disappearance cases are being used to exaggerate the case of missing persons, even though the missing people are sheltering in terrorist camps

Since the government’s new reconciliation system provides amnesty from prosecution and other benefits, hundreds of militants have willingly surrendered in recent times. Press interviews with Gulzar Imam offered a profound understanding of the problems of separatism, terrorism, and ethno-nationalist anarchism. It was discovered that terrorist networks are managed, supported, and trained by Indian state actors. Young Baloch people were misguided into taking advantage of societal injustice and ethnic animosity. The surrender of Sarfaraz Bangulzai and seventy men embodies the maternal instinct of the State of Pakistan, which encouraged a feeling of unity and kinship among various communities. It demonstrates that we are an inclusive country that will keep cooperating to create a more peaceful and promising future.

The State of Pakistan is profoundly conscious of the plight of the locals in Balochistan, so opportunities for success, such as access to jobs, education, and the development of mineral refineries that will bring prosperity to Balochistan, are being provided by the government.

While terrorist organisations in Balochistan continue to threaten Gwadar Port to further their anti-state narrative, the State of Pakistan is working to develop the region through CPEC projects and generate income for the province.

The development of dams, mineral refineries and processing units, communication infrastructure, mobile towers, roads, and highways is being targeted by ASAs, resulting in the real loss of individuals in Balochistan.

The misled dissidents are causing harm to innocent individuals in distant locations. Young students are diverted from educational institutions by ASAs and encouraged to join hostile militancy; despite this, so-called HR activists like Mahrang Baloch and Mama Qadeer say nothing about this infringement on students’ right to an education.

The provincial situation regarding security has improved as a result of the law enforcement efforts there and the fencing along the international boundary, which have been successful in stopping extremists and miscreants from moving across the border.

It is indisputable that Balochistan’s people are its true owners. The patriotic and proud Balochs must keep anarchists out of their territory by using agility, festivities, group dynamics, and efficient cooperation with security forces and intelligence services. It is now time for the anarchists and dissidents to return to society and submit to the state to foster an environment of tranquillity for everybody, as evidenced by the arrest of Gulzar Imam Shamby and the state’s offer for reconciliation.

Recently, the Pakistan Literature Festival was held in the land of Balochistan. The mass turnout of youth at the festival showed that the youth were now tired of the negative activities and propaganda. It’s now time for the Baloch youth to decide how to greet the chances that are coming their way.

Shambay apprehension and consequent metamorphosis are regarded as a noteworthy achievement for Pakistani intelligence agencies and evidence of the government’s endeavours to tackle the underlying factors contributing to terrorism in Balochistan. The state wants peace in Balochistan so the locals can be liberated from poverty, and the entire region can thrive. While it is important to involve tribal leaders in peace talks, the state should also direct its reconciliation efforts to the common people, who are the main victims of marginalisation and militancy in the region.

