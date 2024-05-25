Bridging the Educational Divide

According to Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, access to education is a fundamental right of every child. This constitutional guarantee underscores the critical importance of education in the development of individuals and the evolution of the nation. Education plays a transformative role in shaping minds, enhancing abilities, and building character. It is a powerful tool that can reduce unemployment and poverty, and promote social cohesion and development.

However, the current state of education in Pakistan is deeply concerning. The statistics are not just alarming; they are disheartening. Over 26 million children in Pakistan are out of school. This staggering number is greater than the population of 150 countries in the world. Furthermore, over 70 per cent of children aged 10 in Pakistan are unable to read and understand basic text. These figures highlight a severe crisis in the educational sector that demands immediate and sustained action.

Several factors contribute to the high number of out-of-school children in Pakistan including the lack of educational facilities, the prevalence of ghost teachers, child labour, and child marriage.

In many parts of Pakistan, especially in rural areas, the educational infrastructure is severely lacking. Schools often have crumbling buildings, overcrowded classrooms, and inadequate technological resources. These conditions create an unfavourable learning environment, making it difficult for children to receive a quality education. The scarcity of basic amenities such as clean drinking water, functional restrooms, and proper furniture further exacerbates the situation.

The issue of ghost teachers is another significant problem. In several regions, particularly in Balochistan, teachers are known to receive full salaries without attending classes regularly. This lack of accountability and dedication among educators severely hampers the educational progress of students. Teachers are supposed to be the beacons of knowledge, guiding and inspiring their students. When they fail to fulfil their roles, the entire educational system suffers.

Child labour is a pervasive issue in Pakistan. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Pakistan has one of the highest rates of child labour in the world, with an estimated 12.5 million children aged 5-14 engaged in labour. These children are often forced to work in hazardous conditions, depriving them of the opportunity to attend school and secure a better future. The economic necessity that drives families to send their children to work instead of school is a reflection of broader socio-economic challenges that need to be addressed.

Child marriage is another critical factor contributing to the dropout rates in Pakistan. Many girls are forced to leave school to get married, which severely restricts their educational and career opportunities. Early marriage often leads to early pregnancies, which further diminishes their chances of continuing education and participating in the workforce. This practice not only undermines the girls’ potential but also perpetuates a cycle of poverty and gender inequality.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has launched an emergency program aimed at educating the 26 million out-of-school children. This ambitious initiative seeks to transform Pakistan into one of the most educated societies in the world. Prime Minister Sharif has acknowledged the enormity of the task but remains optimistic that with the collaboration of provincial governments, this goal can be achieved.

To ensure the success of this initiative, the government must take several concrete steps:

1. Investing in Infrastructure: The government needs to allocate substantial funds to build and renovate schools, especially in rural and underserved areas. Providing basic facilities such as clean water, proper sanitation, and safe buildings is essential for creating a conducive learning environment.

2. Ensuring Teacher Accountability: Measures must be implemented to ensure that teachers attend their classes regularly and fulfil their duties diligently. Regular monitoring and a robust accountability framework can help address the issue of ghost teachers.

3. Combating Child Labor: The government, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and international bodies, must work towards eradicating child labour. Providing financial support to families and implementing strict regulations against child labour can help keep children in school.

4. Addressing Child Marriage: There is a need for stringent laws and public awareness campaigns to combat child marriage. Educating parents and communities about the negative impact of early marriage on girls’ health, education, and future can help change societal norms and practices.

5. Parent and Community Engagement: Parents must be guided about the importance of education and the long-term benefits it brings to their children and society. Community involvement in school management and decision-making can also enhance the effectiveness of educational programs.

While government initiatives are crucial, the role of society cannot be underestimated. Civil society organizations, community leaders, and individuals all have a part to play in promoting education and addressing the barriers that keep children out of school. Public awareness campaigns, community-based educational programs, and grassroots advocacy can complement government efforts and drive change at the local level.

Education is the cornerstone of national development and individual empowerment. The alarming statistics of out-of-school children in Pakistan highlight a crisis that needs immediate and sustained action. The government’s recent initiatives are a step in the right direction, but their success depends on a multifaceted approach involving infrastructure development, teacher accountability, eradication of child labour, prevention of child marriage, and community engagement.

It is imperative that the government remains committed to this cause and allocates the necessary resources to ensure every child’s right to education. Only by doing so can Pakistan hope to transform its educational landscape and pave the way for a prosperous and enlightened future. The vision of educating 26 million out-of-school children is daunting, but with collective effort and determination, it is a goal that can be achieved.

The writer is a freelancer.