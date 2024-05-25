PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes the ruling

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the case filed by South Africa on the issue of genocide of the Palestinians by Israel. In a statement issued on Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif demanded of the United Nations Security Council and international community to ensure immediate implementation of the ICJ ruling. He said that in result of the implementation of the halting of Israeli operation in Rafah will pave the way for the establishing peace in the world.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he presents tribute to the 13 judges who delivered judgment in favor of the suppressed Palestinians and South Africa for filing the petition. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had supported the petition of South Africa, adding that in future also we will continue to contest the case of all Palestinians. He said that according to the verdict, immediate access should be given to the investigation commission of the United Nations to Gaza and Rafah. He said that the verdict is the victory of the suppressed people, adding that the implementation on the verdict should be ensured. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that implementation should be ensured to open the passages and supply of food and medical aid so that the relief could be provided to the suppressed people. PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will continue to play its role for the protection of the basic fundamental human and legal rights of the suppressed Palestinians.