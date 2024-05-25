Pakistan trashes Indian SC order

Pakistan has rejected the fresh order of the Indian Supreme Court upholding its earlier ruling that had endorsed the Indian government’s unilateral decision of revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution through legislation in 2019.

At her weekly news briefing here on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We reject the fresh order of the Indian Supreme Court just as we had rejected the earlier order of December 11, 2023. Two verdicts fail to recognize the internationally recognized disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir…Indian Supreme Court judgments cannot distract the international community’s attention from the gross and systemic human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

She said the Kashmiris had an inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council’s resolutions. India has no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of disputed territory against the will of parties in the dispute – Kashmiris and Pakistan, she added.

The FO spokesperson welcomed the announcement by Ireland, Spain and Norway to recognise the Palestine state, following a similar announcement by Bahamas, Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados, and called it a milestone in the decades-old quest of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination. She said that the Gaza genocide and dire humanitarian situation underlined the urgency of the establishment of an independent Palestine state with Quds Al-Sharif as the capital.

The spokesperson told the media that Palestine state was recognized by an overwhelming majority of UN member states which necessitated the UN Security Council to move positively in that direction.