Hateful Narrative: Punjab Cabinet approves legal action aginst PTI Founder

The Punjab Cabinet has approved legal action against PTI founder and other leaders for giving a hateful narrative against the state institutions.

The Home Department has submitted an inquiry which has revealed that PTI members are spreading mischief inside and outside the jail. The Governor Punjab should first read the Defamation Law then comment. These views were expressed by the Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari in a press conference being held at DGPR Office.

She said that PTI’s propaganda is that Imran Khan is not allowed to meet anyone and hatred is being spread on the social media as part of an organized propaganda. A report by a committee of the Home department has submitted that founder PTI’s own people say that treatment like Sheikh Mujib’s will be meted out. A GTV journalist has complained that the ‘guests’ of Adiala Jail who cost the government millions of rupees are not allowed to meet anyone whenever there is a hearing or someone visits them in Adiala Jail. Their propaganda is that no one is allowed to meet the founder PTI or a glass is placed.. Hate is being spread through propaganda starting from Adiala Jail. Sometimes Imran Khan writes a letter to the IMF, sometimes he makes his party people protest outside the IMF office as not to give loan to Pakistan. Sometimes a venomous column is published in Daily Telegraph in which it is alleged that founder PTI would either be murdered or poisoned or his wife would be killed.