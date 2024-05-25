Czech president in hospital after motorbike crash

Czech President Petr Pavel was admitted in a Prague hospital after a motorbike crash on Thursday but his injuries are “not serious”, his office said on X. The 62-year-old, in office since March 2023, will stay in hospital for an unspecified period of time. “His injuries are not serious, but they will require a short monitoring stay in Prague’s Military University Hospital,” Pavel’s office said. His spokesman Vit Kolar told the public Czech TV later that Pavel would spend “several days” in hospital, with a negligible impact on his programme. “It’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday so we believe it will not have a remarkable impact,” Kolar said. He told Czech TV that “we will see” if Pavel will be fit for a trip abroad next week. Pavel’s office said earlier on Thursday the president would travel to Jordan but it was not immediately clear if this journey was planned for next week. Pavel is also expected to meet NATO foreign ministers attending an informal meeting in Prague next Thursday, according to a diplomatic source. Czech media said the president had crashed on a closed racing circuit and police are therefore not investigating the accident. A former NATO general, Pavel is known for his passion as a motorcyclist and is currently riding a BMW R1200 GS. He rode a motorbike for a visit to neighbouring Germany shortly after his inauguration. Last summer, Pavel got in trouble after media published images of him riding a motorbike without a helmet. DNA