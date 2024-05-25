Chinese Food and Cultural Festival held at KIU to celebrate diplomatic ties

Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit-Baltistan hosted a vibrant Chinese Food and Cultural Festival, bringing the rich flavors and traditions of China to its campus.

The event was held to celebrate the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, especially on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Gwadar Pro reported.

Chinese Food and Cultural Festival held at KIU to celebrate 73rd anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations The festival was a culmination of weeks of planning and preparation, with China Study Center, International Office, and the Confucius Institute at KIU working closely together to ensure a successful event.

The venue was transformed into a bustling marketplace with stalls showcasing a wide array of Chinese delicacies and cultural artifacts. The festival offered a unique opportunity for students and participants to immerse themselves in the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of China. Local teachers guided them through the preparation of various local and Chinese delicacies, including dumplings, which were then enjoyed by all.

The hands-on experience allows participants to not only taste the food but also understand the art and craftsmanship behind its preparation. The enthusiasm of the students was palpable as they participated in workshops on using chopsticks, learning the finesse of eating traditional Chinese dishes such as noodles and dumplings with this ancient utensil. The joy of mastering a new skill was evident on their faces.

In addition to the culinary aspect, the festival also showcases China’s rich cultural heritage. As a highlight of the event, Prof Dr Sajjad, Director International Office of KIU performed Chinese Tai Chi, demonstrating his deep understanding and love for Chinese culture having lived in China himself. The festival was a lively affair, attracting over 100 participants. China Study Center and the Confucius Institute at KIU plan to continue hosting such cultural festivals in the future with the aim of further strengthening the bonds between Pakistan and China through cultural exchange and mutual understanding.