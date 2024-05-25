4 dead, 5 injured in traffic accident

Four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned due to over speed in Zhob district, Balochistan.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor trolley, carrying nomads, lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding. Rescue officials responded promptly, arriving at the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The bodies of the deceased and injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The victims included women and children, all reportedly from the same family.