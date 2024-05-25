Pakistan affirms support of OIC for Bosnia & Herzegovina’s unity

At the United Nations, Pakistan has affirmed its steadfast support of the OIC for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Pakistan Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram emphasized the importance of upholding international borders and fostering Bosnia’s multiethnic and multicultural identity. He urged the United Nations to remain vigilant in preventing future genocides like those in Srebrenica and Rwanda. Ambassador Munir Akram stressed that the international community must act swiftly against early signs of ethnic or religious targeting to prevent such tragedies.

He said this support is rooted in a commitment to uphold Bosnia and Herzegovina’s internationally recognized borders, enabling it to function autonomously, meet its international obligations and preserve its multiethnic, multicultural, and multi-religious character.

The United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution designating July 11 as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. Eighty-four countries including Pakistan voted in favor of the draft resolution, nineteen opposed it, and sixty-eight countries abstained from voting.