THIS releases ‘Pakistan’s Human Security Report 2024’

The Human Security Institute (THSI) has released its annual report titled “Pakistan’s Human Security Report 2024”, shedding light on the multifaceted dynamics impacting the lives of millions in Pakistan.

The report aims to deepen understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan, and to catalyse meaningful dialogue and action towards enhancing human security for all.

The report is divided into four broader components: 1) Freedom from ‘fear’ 2) Freedom from ‘want’ 3.) Freedom from ‘inequality’ and ‘oppression’ 4) and quality of governance. It has18 sub- components and 36 indicators stand to quantify the 18 sub-components. For each indicator, available information from national and international sources has been extracted.

The data on different indicators for the component of freedom from ‘fear’ indicate that people’s fear in Pakistan has increased over the last three years, from 2021 to 2024. The indicators for freedom from ‘want’ do not perform up to the mark, too. The selected set of indicators for freedom from ‘inequality’ and ‘oppression’ reveal the gloomy picture in terms of ensuring the liberation of its citizens from inequality and oppression.

Amongst other findings of the report important ones are as below:

In 2023, the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan hiked and as a result deaths from terrorism increased by 22 %. On important indicators such as greenhouse gas emissions, the production of renewable energy, and climate policy, Pakistan performance is disappointing. A 1.99% decline has been observed in 2024 in the infant mortality rate from 2023. The gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in Pakistan declined to 1,471.1 U.S. dollars in 2023

The estimated unemployment rate in 2023 is 8.5%, up from 6.2 percent in 2021, while it is projected at 8% for FY2024. the female unemployment rate, which is historically at least 1.5 times that of male rates, could reach a high of 11.1 percent. The demand for petroleum products declined during July-March FY2023 by 21.5% compared to July-March FY2022. A Marginal increased has been noted in health and education expenditure in FY2023-24.

The gender pay gap in Pakistan is (34%), higher than the global gender pay gap of 23%. On Democracy Index, Pakistan slid from a “hybrid regime” to an ‘authoritarian regime’ Index of Economic Freedom 2024 categorized Pakistan as a repressed economy.