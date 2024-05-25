OGDCL Collaborates with IPRI for Endowment Chair Economic Security

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday entered into a collaboration with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) for an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.The kick-off ceremony was graced by the Chairman Board of OGDCL and CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud; MD/CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, and senior officials of the industry. The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘OGDCL- IPRI Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan; De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains; Environmental Social Governance: New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan; Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies; Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development; and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining.